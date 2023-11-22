Mansoor Ali Khan booked by Chennai police over rape scene remarks against Trisha

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been booked by the Tamil Nadu police for his alleged derogatory remarks against his Leo co-star. As per the direction of the National Commission for Women, the Thousand Lights All-Women Police booked Mansoor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code. On November 21, the actor held a press conference in Chennai where he said that he wouldn't apologise for his comments. After his speech, Nadigar Sangam (film body) temporarily banned him for his comments. He said, "Nadigar Sangam made a mistake (by imposing a temporary ban till he apologises). When an issue like this happened, they didn’t even ask me for an explanation. They should have called me or issued a notice asking for explanation. There should be an inquiry. But that didn’t happen."

"I will give four hours' time to Nadigar Sangam to withdraw their statement against me. They said I should apologise. Do I look like someone who will apologise? Media can write whatever they want against me. People know who I am. I have the support of Tamil people," he added. Mansoor Ali Khan further added, "Media published the statement of Trisha with pictures of both of us side by side, which look like pictures of bride and groom. Couldn’t you all have used a better photo of mine? In some pics, I look nice though. "Defending his comment yet again, he explained, "What does a rape scene in cinema mean? Does it mean raping someone for real? What does murder in cinema mean? Does it mean they are murdering someone for real? Shouldn’t you have some sense? I haven't said anything wrong. I will not apologise."Mansoor Ali Khan, in his speech, said that though he's part of 'Leo', he didn't have scenes with Trisha. He went a step ahead and said that he lost out on the opportunity of having 'bedroom scene' with her. Trisha reacted to Mansoor Ali Khan's speech and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind (sic),” she posted.