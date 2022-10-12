Manuj Sharma used prosthetics for his part in 'Phone Bhoot'

Mumbai, Oct 12 Actor Manuj Sharma, who was recently seen in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha', is gearing up for release of 'Phone Bhoot', where for the first time he has used prosthetics to suit his part in the film.

'Phone Bhoot' stars Katrina Kaif along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead parts.

Talking about the same, Sharma said in a statement: "It is an incredibly exciting time for me on the work front. All the work that I had invested so much in is finally coming out in quick succession.

"You can never plan the range that everyone can see of mine in the drastically different films I have done. In 'Phone Bhoot', I play Rahu. I am using prosthetics for the first time in my career. I was quite excited to do it, and was equally nervous."

The film serves as a departure for its director Gurmeet Singh, who is known for his work on the streaming series, 'Mirzapur'.

Sharing his experience of working with Gurmeet, he said: "Gurmeet got me to relax when it came to the scenes. Most of my scenes are with Jaggu Dada (Jackie Shroff) and he is such an exuberant co-actor. He makes you so comfortable that you forget the enigma of the superstar that he is.

"I had forgotten who he is because he is so much of the character he plays and so little of the star. He and I would improvise a lot on set. The chemistry played out beautifully on screen."

In this film, Sharma has reunited with Siddhant Chaturvedi, with whom he has earlier worked in the streaming sports-drama series, 'Inside Edge'.

"There was a pre-existing chemistry with him. All of these elements make this an incredibly special project for me. People will see me in a whole new light this time. There hasn't been a mad comedy in a while and the film will tickle your funny bones with ease," the actor concluded.

