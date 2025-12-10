"Many actors overrule": Film trade expert Taran Adarsh on Bollywood's changing dynamics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : Film trade expert Taran Adarsh reflected on the industry's changing dynamics, noting that the actors today exert significant influence over the creative choices in filmmaking.

In an interview with ANI, Taran Adarsh shared his views regarding the changing dynamics of Bollywood when compared to earlier times.

He noted that actor-driven control has "spoiled" Bollywood in many ways compared to earlier years, when such interference was much less prevalent.

"The final approval comes from the actor. They will tell you ye change kariye, ye casting lijiye, is kahani mein ye mod aana chahiye, iska ye draft change kariye..that has spoiled a lot of things (And the final approval comes from the actor. He will tell you, change this, take this casting, In this story, this mode should come. Change this draft completely). And this has spoiled a lot of things if you look at today's date, compared to the earlier years," said Taran Adarsh.

He claimed that the actors are trying to "overrule", which creates pressure on the filmmakers, urging the filmmakers not to follow the "please the actors" practice.

"Many actors actually, they overrule. That's what we have said, it should be done. The producers and the filmmakers are under so much pressure from those actors that they don't understand that we are making a film. We shouldn't please the actors," said Taran Adarsh.

Despite this, he acknowledged that some modern directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli continue to assert creative conviction, refusing to compromise their scripts or craft under external pressure.

"But even today, there are filmmakers who say no. It's a very simple word, no. But it's a very powerful word. Aaj aap ye Sanjay Leela Bhansali se nahi keh sakte that change this, change that. Aaj SS Rajamouli hai aap unhe ye nahi keh sakkte ye change kariye vo change kariye(S. S. Rajamouli is there. You can't tell them to change this or that) because they have conviction in their command over the script. Over their craft. It's so enormous. It's so beautiful," noted Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh is an Indian film critic and trade analyst known for his film reviews, box office figures, and social media updates.

