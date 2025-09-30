Marathi Actor Sarang Sathe Ties Knot With Paula McGlynn After Years of Togetherness, Shares Unseen Wedding Pics

Popular content creator, actor and stand-up comedian Sarang Sathaye finally got married to his long time girlfriend Paula. Both of them are very prominent personalities in Marathi industry. His acting career began in theater in Pune before he transitioned to films and web series. On other hand Paula McGlynn is a Canadian-born filmmaker, director, producer, writer, and CEO . She is best known for co-founding the Marathi digital content brand, Bharatiya Digital Party (BhaDiPa), with Sarang Sathaye and Anusha Nandakumar. McGlynn has also worked as an actress in both Indian and international projects.

After a 12-year live-in relationship, Paula McGlynn and Sarang Sathaye, got married on September 28, 2025. Sarang shared on Instagram that rising global conflict and hate prompted their decision, as they feared separation and realized the importance of formalizing their love. Sarang and Paula met at Toronto Festival. Their initial meeting was fleeting and Sarang didn't recall it well. Later, Paula's work as an assistant on the Marathi film CRD brought him to India. During a trip to Pune for the film, he met Sarang and his Bhadipa co-founder, Anusha Nandkumar. This car journey sparked a conversation about their shared ambition to produce Marathi digital content.

On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Sarang Shared some unseen moments from their wedding, Yes we got married! You all know marriage was never a priority for us. However, the only thing that could keep up apart is a piece of paper. Last year was tough. The world was a place of conflict. Hate was so strong that for the first time, we feared of being pulled apart. But love will always win over hate. In order to keep our love and friendship intact we got that paper yesterday, on 28/09/2025. The wedding was a personal affair."

He further added that their marriage was private affair in a presence of family and few friends, "Our immediate family and few friends gathered around our favourite tree in Deep Cove… the perfect opportunity to bring our families together. We told each other stories, sang songs, and promised each other to continue to be the lovers and best friends that we are! So that’s our little story! Love will always win! Also, more photos to come, clicked by the fantastic."

Also Read: You are a fantastic co-star, says Adivi Sesh to actress Wamiqa Gabbi

On work front, Sarang began his career on stage and later worked in Hindi and Marathi films and web series. Some of his notable roles include Chhaava , Nach Ga Ghuma, and Ubuntu. Paula also contributed as an actress, such as in the 2024 film Main Atal Hoon, where she played the role of Sonia Gandhi.