Marathi singer Sulochana Chavan passes away at 92

A very shocking news has come out for the Marathi entertainment world. Veteran playback singer Sulochana Chavan, the lavani empress of Maharashtra who dominated the hearts of fans with her singing for more than sixty years, passed away, she breathed her last breath at the age of 92 at her residence.

Senior Singer Sulochana Chavan sang songs in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Punjabi etc, but Lavani in Marathi movies becomes her true identity.

Sulochana Chavan was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India, apart from this she was honoured with Lata Mangeshkar award. The first Lavani sung for the film was Rangalia Raati, received the title Lavanisamragji from Acharya Atre.

