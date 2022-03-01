'Mare of Easttown' actor Ned Eisenberg passes away at 65

Actor Ned Eisenberg, widely known for his roles in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit', 'Mare of Easttown' and 'The Good Wife', has died. He was 65 when he breathed his last.

Eisenberg passed away on Sunday at his home in New York, his agents at Nicolosi and Co. confirmed to People magazine on Monday.

The late star had been battling two forms of cancer ahead of his death: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. In a statement shared with People magazine, Eisenberg's wife, Patricia, said he "bravely fought" his two cancer diagnoses.

"As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins -- cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma," she said.

"Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family," she added.

Apart from his wife, Patricia, the actor is survived by the couple's son, Lino.

His friend and former manager, Craig Dorfman, told People magazine that Eisenberg "was one of the kindest and most talented actors with whom I ever worked," adding, "He will be missed."

Eisenberg, who was born in the Bronx, began his theatre career with a role in Neil Simon's 'Brighton Beach Memoirs'. He went on to earn a part in a Broadway production of 'The Green Bird' as well as of other stage roles.

Eisenberg had a recurring role on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' as Roger Kressler, making appearances on the series between 1999 - 2019. Some of his earlier cameos on the hit series were credited as Klein Rothberg and Jerry Kleinert, but he has also played other characters on separate shows within the franchise.

Eisenberg had a starring role on 'The Fanelli Boys' as Anthony Fanelli. Some of his more recent guest-star spots and recurring TV roles were on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Mare of Easttown', 'Little Voice', 'The Good Wife', 'Person of Interest', '30 Rock' and 'White Collar'.

On the big screen, Eisenberg plated Sally Mendoza in the Oscar-winning film 'Million Dollar Baby' and Joe Rosenthal in 'Flags of Our Fathers'. Some of his other film appearances included 'Limitless', 'Last Man Standing', 'Won't Back Down', 'Asher' and 'The Exterminator'.

( With inputs from ANI )

