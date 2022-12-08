Margot Robbie reveals she wants Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance in DCEU

Even though Hollywood star Margo Robbie's next appearance as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe is currently undetermined, the actor has revealed that she wants a Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance story when she does return as the anti-hero.

According to Variety, an American media company, during her 'Babylon' press tour she told ComicBook.com that she's been trying to get the queer romance off the ground for years in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

"I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too," Robbie said.

When asked if she has an actor in mind to play Poison Ivy, she responded, "Honestly... I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it," reported Variety.

Robbie started her run as Harley Quinn in David Ayer's 'Suicide Squad' before reprising the character in 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Suicide Squad'.

The actor's 'Suicide Squad' director, James Gunn, is now in charge of DC Studios along with Peter Safran, so it seems likely Robbie's Harley will return at some point given how much Gunn outspokenly loves the character and Robbie's performance as her.

However, next time Harley Quinn returns to the big screen, Robbie won't be the one playing her because Lady Gaga has been cast into the role opposite Joaquin Phoenix for the highly anticipated 'Joker' sequel, officially titled 'Joker: Folie a Deux', set to open in theatres October 4, 2024, as per Variety.

( With inputs from ANI )

