Margot Robbie risks wardrobe malfunction at 'Babylon' Sydney premiere

Los Angeles, Jan 17 Hollywood star Margot Robbie narrowly avoided a wardrobe blunder on the red carpet as she stepped out in a dress with a daring thigh-high split.

The 32-year-old actress greeted fans and paparazzi at the 'Babylon' premiere in Sydney and almost revealed more than she intended as she walked around outside the State Theatre, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Margot was dressed to impress in a baby blue plunging gown which featured a delicate red lace trim. The dress featured a tie detail at the side which cinched her in at the waist. She completed her look with a matching pair of blue heels and opted for a minimal makeup look. Margot let her long dark blonde hair flow behind her in loose waves.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the Hollywood star had to use her hand to cover her modesty as she walked, but Margot pulled it off effortlessly. Margot's new film 'Babylon' is set in 1920s Hollywood, as studios move away from silent movies, and showcases the decadence and debauchery of the era.

The movie has so far been regarded as a flop, underperforming commercially by grossing just $4.85 million in its first four days and $15 million to date, against a production budget of $78 million.

