Maria Bakalova joins cast of Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley's 'Mayday'

Washington [US], April 26 : Apple and Skydance have announced four new cast members for Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's action-adventure film 'Mayday', reported Deadline.

The cast includes Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Marcin Dorocinski (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One), Lovell Adams-Gray (Power Book II: Ghost), and Clark Johnson (The Wire).

The narrative of the film and the actors' roles are kept under wrap. As previously disclosed, Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh will star in the movie, which is based on Goldstein and Daley's initial idea and was created in collaboration with Skydance.

'Mayday', the result of a first-look cooperation between Apple and Skydance Media, is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, as well as Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau, and Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort. Goldstein and Daley are also producers, with Carin Sage supervising the production for Skydance.

According to Deadline, an Academy Award nominee known for turns in films like 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' and 'Bodies Bodies Bodies', Bakalova will next be seen in Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted and 'The Apprentice', among many other projects.

Dorocinski's TV credits include Emmy-winning 'The Queen's Gambit' and historical drama 'Vikings: Valhalla', as well as his role in Paramount's most recent 'Mission: Impossible' film.

Best known for a role on Starz's Power Book II: Ghost, Adams-Gray's other upcoming projects include the indie drama Morningside. Next to be seen on Daredevil: Born Again, Johnson has also appeared on shows like Evil, Bosch and The Wire, additionally taking on roles in films like Brawl in Cell Block 99, reported Deadline.

