Marrakech International Film Festival to honour Ranveer Singh, Tilda Swinton, James Gray

The Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, along with Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, American filmmaker James Gray, and Moroccan director Farida Benlyazid will be felicitated at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival.

In recognition of their "brilliant careers", the quartet will receive the Etoile d'or (Golden Star) at the festival, scheduled to be held from November 11 to 19 in the Moroccan city, PTI reported.

Singh, who has starred in films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy in his decade-long career, said he is humbled and thrilled to be receiving the Etoile d'Or at the film gala.

The notion that my craft has resonated in Africa is hugely gratifying! It’s indicative of the fact that my work has been able to transcend geographical and cultural borders. For a humble artiste, who wishes to bring people together through entertainment, this is greatly rewarding. I cannot wait to be in Marrakech to soak in the love of the people and express my gratitude to them,” the 37-year-old actor said in a statement.