Marvel top brass Kevin Feige says Kamala Khan of 'Ms Marvel' is one of the most relatable characters

Mumbai, June 13 As Marvel Studios' recent webseries 'Ms Marvel' starring Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani continues to soar and receive a positive response, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, shared that the series was of particular delight to him.

Commenting on what it means for the studios to have a new character migrating from comics to the screen, Kevin said, "Marvel has been around for over 80 years with most of the characters having 50+ years of comic book history, so it's pretty momentous when a new character comes into the mix."

The series introduces Pakistani-Canadian debutant Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a teenage superhero who is thrust into a remarkably rich, new mythology that takes her to exciting places where she discovers truths about her past and family. Kamala is a superhero fan with an oversized imagination - particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Explaining why it took so long for the studio to introduce the character in the Marvel Cinematice Universe, Feige shared, "For years, people have been asking 'when are we going to see Ms. Marvel in the MCU?' We have always wanted to bring her into the MCU, but one of the biggest characteristics of Kamala Khan is that she is a super fan of all of these Marvel Super Heroes."

"We first needed to establish more of those heroes in the MCU, specifically Captain Marvel so that she could have a hero that she wanted to embody before she learns to become her own hero," he added.

He also said that Kamala Khan is one of the most relatable characters in the MCU. "Alongside Peter Parker, Kamala Khan is one of our most relatable characters. She is a normal, fun kid thrust into a remarkably rich, new mythology that takes her to exciting places where she discovers truths about her past and family."

'Ms Marvel' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

