Marvel unveils 'Fantastic Four' cast in creative way

Los Angeles [US], February 16 : Marvel Studios has introduced the cast of the upcoming 'Fantastic Four' film.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Marvel Studios shared an animated picture on Thursday.

"Happy Valentine's Day from Marvel's First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four," the post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3VXYlarSY8/?igsh=ZDBjMWI0ZjMxOQ%3D%3D

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and 'Stranger Things' actor Joseph Quinn will star in the film, according to a Valentine's announcement on Instagram.

The cast includes Pascal as Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), and Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing).

Quinn will play Johnny Storm, the Human Torch.

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

A fan commented, "Best introduction ever. Well done."

Another wrote, "Will be waiting patiently for a poster of this art because I just love it so much. Incredible."

"This is fire. Pedro gonna kill it. People doubted him as Joel in TLOU and he was incredible in that role," a social media user wrote.

Previous 'Fantastic Four' castings in films from 2005, 2007, and 2015 included Jessica Alba,

Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell.

The future film will be directed by Matt Shakman.

The film 'The Fantastic Four' will hit the theatres on July 25, 2025.

