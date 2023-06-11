Masaba Gupta's ex Madhu Mantena to marry Ira Trivedi tomorrow

Renowned producer Madhu Mantena is all set to tie the knot with writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi on June 11.On Saturday, the couple kickstarted the wedding rituals with the mehendi ceremony where several B-town celebs marked their presence. Actor Aamir Khan was one of the celebs who arrived at the ceremony. Madhu was the producer of Aamir's action thriller film 'Ghajini' which was released in the year 2008 and also starred Asin in the lead role.

Actor Hrithik Roshan also arrived at the ceremony in traditional attire. He wore a burgundy Nehru coat over a white kurta pyjama. He was seen posing in front of the paparazzi. Madhu and Ira have known each other for a long time. Friends and family of both Madhu and Ira are expected to attend the wedding and shower the couple with their blessings.Madhu Mantena is currently working on Ramayana while Ira is an Instagram celeb author who is also yoga instructor. Madhu has produced critically acclaimed and popular films such as Gajini, Ugly, and Queen among others. In 2015, Madhu married fashion designer Masaba. Just a few years later, they decided to part ways. Masaba and Madhu got divorced in 2019. Nandana Sen was also in a relationship with Madhu, before he got married to Masaba.