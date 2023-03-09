'MasterChef India': Contestants enjoy Ferrari World with new 'Pizza Challenge'

Mumbai, March 9 Celebrity chefs and 'MasterChef India' judges Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna came up with a new challenge for home cooks. As the contestants were taken to the Ferrari-themed park, Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, the judges asked them to prepare three kinds of pizza for the 'Pizza Challenge'.

These pizzas are tasted by a guest judge, Executive Sous Chef of Rotana Saadiyat, Chef Massimo Bucca.

While all the contestants gave their best, Santa Sarmah's 'Fruit Pizza' caught the attention of the judges and they were impressed by its taste and presentation.

Talking about the challenge Santa said: "There was so much pressure on us to cook the perfect pizza and being the Captain, I did not want my teammates to lose.

Ferrari World was such an experience, I never could have imagined going there, it was so fun. The choice of serving the fruit pizza to the guests was mine and I was quite content with my decision."

While the contestant was satisfied with her preparation, Garima also liked the way she experimented and used perfect ingredients for making her dish.

The chef said: "Santa has brilliant culinary acumen, she knows what works best in what combination. She has experience when it comes to various tastes and does not shy from trying something new which is what a Chef needs to be. They need to be brave enough to explore but also smart enough to understand if that combo would work or not. The 'Pizza Challenge' was a great way for Santa ji to explore this side of hers."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor