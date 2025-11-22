Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani’s Film Earns Over Rs 2.5 Crore on Opening Day

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: The adult comedy Mastiii 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh, earned over Rs 2 crore on its opening day. Released on November 1, the film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Mastiii 4 collected Rs 2.75 crore on Day 1.

The film recorded 9.98 per cent occupancy in Hindi shows on Friday. Morning shows saw 5.55 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows 9.06 per cent, evening shows 9.91 per cent and night shows 15.40 per cent.

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. Mastiii 4 follows three unhappy married men who plan to escape their boring lives. Their bold scheme brings thrills and surprises. The cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, Ruhi Singh, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, Natalia Janoszek, Jeetendra, Genelia Deshmukh, Shaad Randhawa and Tusshar Kapoor.

The screenplay is by Farrukh Dhondy, Abhinav Vaidya and Milap Zaveri. Milap Zaveri also directed the film. The producers are A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The Masti franchise began in 2004. Its second instalment Grand Masti released in 2013 and the third, Great Grand Masti, in 2016. After nine years, the fourth film brings a fresh cast including new female leads while retaining the original male stars.