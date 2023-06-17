Matt Damon, wife Luciana hit streets of NYC in casuals

Los Angeles, June 17 Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso hit the streets of New York City attired in casual yet stylish attire.

On Thursday, both were spotted out together in the Big Apple, walking side-by-side.

According to People, Damon, 52, sported a fitted grey tee and cram-coloured trousers, complete with matching sneakers and a black baseball cap, while Barroso, 46, rocked a pair of wide-legged jeans over sneakers, as well as a fitted black spaghetti-strap top.

Both topped their looks in dark sunglasses.

The long-time couple share daughters Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Damon is also stepfather to Luciana's daughter Alexia, 24.

In March, after taking the whole family to the Los Angeles premiere of his Nike drama 'Air', sans Alexia, who was not pictured, Damon and Barroso stepped out the following month at the John Golden Theatre on Broadway as they attended the opening night of the new play 'Prima Facie', a one-woman show starring Damon's 'The Last Duel' co-star Jodie Comer.

