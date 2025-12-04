Matthew Perry death case: Doctor who supplied drugs to 'Friends' star sentenced to 30 months in prison

Los Angeles [US], December 4 : In connection with the overdose death of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, Salvador Plasencia, the doctor who supplied ketamine to the 'Friends' star, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, as per Variety.

According to the report, Salvador Plasencia apologised to Matthew Perry's family before the sentence was read in a Los Angeles federal court, further admitting to violating his oath to care for the actor.

"I failed Mr Perry. I failed his family. I should have protected him," Plasencia said, as quoted by Variety.

Plasencia, who pleaded guilty in July to four counts of ketamine distribution, was then handcuffed and taken into custody by federal marshals.

During the hearing, prosecutors asked for a three-year prison sentence, while the defence asked for probation. Before issuing the same, US District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett rejected a defence argument that Plasencia initially intended to treat Perry's depression.

"I don't find that rings true. The doctor (Salvador Plasencia) sought to exploit Mr Perry's addiction for your own profit," she said. The Judge also noted that Plasencia had obtained USD 55,000 during his brief relationship with Perry.

In the presence of Matthew Perry's mother and half-sister in attendance, the US District Judge issued a sentence of 2.5 years (30 months) behind bars and a USD 5,600 fine.

Meanwhile, Perry's mother addressed the doctor directly during her victim impact statement and said, "This is my boy. I know how addicted he was. He survived it all... To be called a 'moron' there's nothing moronic about that man... This was a bad thing you did."

Salvador Plasencia is among the five defendants to plead guilty in connection with the actor's death.

Perry, known for his role in the television series 'Friends', was found dead at his residence in October 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor