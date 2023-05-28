May the new home embrace people from all religions: Shah Rukh Khan shares new Parliament building video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building Sunday morning. Dressed in a traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Shah Rukh Khan has given a voice-over in the video, with the theme music of his film Swades playing in the background. Speaking over a score from his movie Swades, Shahrukh Khan said, The new Parliament building. The new house of our hopes. A home for the people who uphold our Constitution where 140 crore Indians become one family.

What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one people, Shah Rukh Khan said. May this new home be so big that it has a place for everyone from every village, city and every corner of the country. May the arms of the new home embrace people from all castes, creeds and religions.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! he added. Prime Minister Modi responded to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet and said he has "beautifully expressed" the message.