Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to continue hosting duties on upcoming season of 'Jeopardy'

Seems like 'Jeopardy!' would be sticking with its two-host formula as sources have revealed that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have finalized deals to continue to share hosting duties on the venerable syndicated game show's upcoming Season 39.

According to Deadline, Bialik, who previously was announced as host of the 'Jeopardy!' primetime and spinoff series, and former 'Jeopardy!' champion Jennings had been filling in as guest hosts of the program following the abrupt exit of Mike Richards as host in August after one day of tapings.

The duo was subsequently named full-time hosts for the remainder of Season 38. The pairing seemed to work well, and was well received by fans.

'Jeopardy!' recently landed its third consecutive Outstanding Game Show Daytime Emmy Award. The eligibility period spanned the final episodes hosted by the late Alex Trebek as well as Bialik and Jennings' tenures.

Meanwhile, the new season of Bialik's Fox series 'Call Me Kat' is set to produce more episodes next season. She also is expected to host Celebrity Jeopardy! for ABC. Michael Davies executive produces both 'Jeopardy!' and 'Celebrity Jeopardy!', as per Deadline.

Bialik, who has a PhD in neuroscience, is best known for her award-winning role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS comedy, 'The Big Bang Theory'.

