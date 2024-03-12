Meera Chopra is now married, shares pictures from her wedding ceremony

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 12 : Actor Meera Chopra on Tuesday tied the knot with her beau Rakshit Kejriwal in the presence of family and friends today in Jaipur.

Hours after exchanging vows with Rakshit, who is a businessman, Meera took to social media and shared mesmerizing pictures from her D-Day.

In the pictures shared, Meera and Rakshit can be seen posing happily for the cameras. In one picture, we can see flower petals being showered on the newlyweds.

"Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories. Har Janam Tere Sath." She added the hashtag #Mera. Actor Barkha Sengupta wrote, Congratulations girl .... Wishing both of u love and happiness @meerachopra," she captioned the post.

Meera's post is flooded with congratulatory wishes.

"Wow...you look beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Huge congratulations to you guys," another Instagram user wrote.

Meera is actor Priyanka Chopra's paternal cousin. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the film 'Safed'. She shared screen space with Barkha Bisht, Chhaya Kadam and Jameel Khan. She is best known for her role in Ajay Bahl's Section 375.

