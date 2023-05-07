Meet new member of Aayush Sharma's family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 : There's a new addition to the family of pet-loving Bollywood celebs. Salman Khan's brother-in-law actor Aayush Sharma welcomed a pet dog into his family.

The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to introduce him to the world. "Please Welcome, Humare ghar ka naya member, " Mr. Potter." Acha Mr. lagana zaroori hai kyunki Pyaar ke saath Izzat bhi Zaroori hai..." wrote Aayush.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

The actor shared a string of pictures with the new member of the family. Aayush's kids Ahil and Ayat were also captured spending time with Mr. Potter. Aayush is known to be a dog lover.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aayush is gearing up for his next release 'Ruslaan'. Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead. Debutant Sushrii Mishraa has been cast opposite him.

Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade will also be seen in important roles. The movie is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri.

Sharing the motion poster, Aayush wrote in the caption, "Naam aur Pehchaan dono RUSLAAN !

Aa raha hu shor machane, ab #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi #AS04isRuslaan"

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain.

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Mawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

