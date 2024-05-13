Megha Sharma plans vacation at Jim Corbett & Nainital 'to unwind, relax'

Mumbai, May 13 Actress Megha Sharma, who has recently quit her ongoing show, 'Pandya Store', is all set to go on a long vacation to Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand and Nainital and wants to spend some time with her family to unwind and relax.

The actress has been part of shows like 'Baal Krishna' and 'Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai'. In 'Pandya Store' she played the role of Chhabili.

Talking about her holiday plans, Megha said: "I'm planning a vacation to refresh my mind before diving back into work. I want to spend some time at home with my family first to unwind and relax, so I'll be in a better mindset for the vacation. My motto for this trip is 'stress, depression jaaye bhaad me, hum chale pahad me'."

"I'll be gone for about 10 days. The first 4-5 days, I'll be chilling at home, and then for the next 5 days, I'll be out and about, exploring and visiting different places," she shared.

Megha further said holidays are very important for the actors.

"When we're working on a show, it's non-stop. Sometimes for a year or two, or even 7-8 months, we're stuck in a routine of going from home to set and back. We hardly get any time off to travel or do personal tasks. So, when we do get a week off or a day or two, we have to decide whether to travel, take care of personal matters, or do chores at home. Vacations are important to break the monotony of our schedule," she added.

