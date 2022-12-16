Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry: 5 big revelations made by Harry, Meghan in docu-series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary series' last three episodes were out on Thursday, and as expected, there were some new and explosive revelations made by the royal couple. From Meghan suffering a miscarriage to their decision to move to Los Angeles, the documentary series takes the viewers through it all.

We've compiled a list of 5 big details that came to the fore via the docu-series, take a look.

1. Prince William shouted at Prince Harry

Harry opened up about his decision to move out of the UK after which he met his grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth, his father King Charles and his brother Prince William in Sandringham in January 2020. He revealed that they all decided to meet when Meghan left for Canada, prior to that they avoided any meeting.

He further added that in the meeting his brother William shouted at him while his father King Charles III lied, and his grandmother watched all of it unravel, sitting there, staying mum.

"I went in with the same proposal I had made publicly. But once I got there, I was given five options. One is all in, no change and five is all out. I chose three, half in half out. Have our own jobs but also support the Queen. But it became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate," said Harry.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and have my father say things that were simply not true. And my grandmother quietly sits there and sort of takes it all in. But you have to understand that from the family perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate goal, mission, slash responsibility is the institution," he added in the documentary.

2. Harry said the institution was ready to lie to protect his brother

In the same episode of the documentary series, Harry said that as soon as he came out of the meeting, he was told that a joint statement has been issued on behalf of him and his brother William quashing reports of a rift between them.

He said in the documentary series, "A story came out saying part of the reason Meghan and I were leaving was that William had bullied us out."

And soon after, when he came out of the meeting with his brother and father, he was told that a joint statement has been issued in his and William's name quashing the report.

"Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother's name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family. I couldn't believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put out a statement like that."

"Within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years they were never willing, to tell the truth, to protect us. There was no other option at this point. I said we need to get out of here," added Harry.

3. Prince Harry blamed a legal fight with a UK Media publication for Meghan's miscarriage

In the documentary series, Meghan opened up about how her private letter to her father was leaked by a UK media house and printed in a tabloid the next morning, which she called a breach of privacy.

Meghan took the case to the court and the case went on for quite many years.

During the time, Meghan was also expecting another child, but she suffered a miscarriage.

Though Meghan won the case years, later, Prince Harry thinks its the whole case took a toll on Meghan and she suffered a miscarriage.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing," said Harry in the documentary series.

"Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course, we don't. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her," he added.

"I was pregnant. I really wasn't sleeping. And the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried," said Meghan.

4. Meghan Markle recalls trolling after Archie's birth

When Meghan gave birth to Archie, she did not pose on the steps of St. Mary's hospital in London, instead, she posed for pictures in the palace with the newborn baby two days later.

She got massive backlash for not posing on the steps of St. Mary's hospital, as other royals did right after giving birth.

Meghan opened up about the whole episode in the documentary. Meghan said because she was "older" she had to opt for Portland Hospital where the doctor was and that a photo call there would have been impossible.

She then asked for another option and finally, everyone agreed on doing it in the palace. Meghan said, "And everything, in turn, was like, 'Yes. Yes, great. Oh, yes.' At no point did someone go, 'Absolutely not.'"

However, the British media slammed her for not following the royal tradition of doing a photo call on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital later.

"The amount of abuse that we got...for not wanting to serve our child up on a silver platter, was incredible," said Harry in the documentary.

Later the couple also discussed how the birth of their child was massively trolled online.

After the birth of Archie, Harry said, "Media, social media starts to take on a life of its own. Someone in the media posted a photograph of a couple with a chimp, and at the top it says, 'Royal baby leaves the hospital.' So that was one of the first things that I saw."

"It was when we started having harder conversations about what needs to happen for us to be able to continue to make this work," Meghan added.

5. Harry and Meghan's earlier plans to move included South Africa and New Zealand

In the documentary, Harry and Meghan shared that they had been wanting to move out of the UK for years.

Harry shared that they were tired of all the negativity surrounding them with the British media and tabloids, hence they had planned to relocate outside of the UK several times before they stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

"We thought it would be good to give ourselves some breathing space, but also we were really passionate about continuing our work throughout the Commonwealth, to support the Queen," said Harry.

They said that they first presented their plan to move to New Zealand in 2018, which eventually didn't pan out. Then they planned to move to South Africa by January 2019.

"The job is a lot of cause-driven work. So I thought, 'Well, this is great,'" Meghan said in the documentary.

"There's an asset in having a woman of colour when you have 50 plus Commonwealth countries, the majority of which are people of colour."

Harry then said that the "internal document" of their moving to South Africa was signed by the Queen's office, his father's office, and his brother's office but somehow the information leaked in the press and that plan couldn't be executed.

"Then it was leaked to The Times newspaper," Harry said, referring to a story published by the newspaper in 2019.

Then, he added, "Then that whole plan was then scrapped because it's now become a public debate."

"Once plans like that become public debates, nine times out of 10, it's gonna fail."

Later, they moved to Canada, and thereafter, LA.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor