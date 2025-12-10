Mellifluous number 'Addham Mundhu' from Ravi Teja-starrer 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' released

Hyderabad, Dec 10 The makers of director Kishore Tirumala's eagerly awaited action comedy entertainer, 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi', featuring actors Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi in the lead, on Wednesday released the lyrical video of the mellifluous single 'Addham Mundhu' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Bheems Ceciroleo has scored a soulful and mellifluous track with enchanting beats. Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful voice lends depth and magic to the song, while Kapil Kapilan’s mesmerising vocals add to its charm.

Lyricist Chandrabose's thoughtful lyrics capture the subtle beauty of love. The song portrays a couple so deeply in love that they exist in their own little world, making every moment intimate and heartfelt.

Visually too, the track is a treat. Choreographed by Sekhar Master and filmed in stunning European locales, the song highlights the sparkling chemistry between Ravi Teja and Dimple Hayathi. Their romantic exchanges, tender glances, and playful interactions elevate the track, making it a feast for both the eyes and ears. The song’s combination of soulful melody, elegant lyrics, and captivating visuals makes it a track that stays with you long after listening.

For the unaware, 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' is a full-fledged action comedy entertainer that is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Zee Studios is presenting this film.

It stars Aashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads opposite Ravi Teja. Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature Sunil, Satya, Vennala Kishore, Sudhakar, and Muralidhar among others.

A top technical team is working on this film. Cinematography for the film is by Prasad Murella, while National Award winner Sreekar Prasad is editing it. Production design for the film is by A S Prakash. The film is scheduled to hit screens for Sankranthi next year.

