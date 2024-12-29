"Mera beta": Kareena flaunts motherly love as she shares pic of Taimur from his skiing session

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly the biggest cheerleader of her sons Taimur and Jeh. She never misses a chance to hype her kids up.

On Sunday, Bebo took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures of Taimur from their ongoing vacations in Switzerland. In the images, Taimur is seen all decked up in skiwear.

Flaunting her motherly love, Kareena captioned the post, "Mera beta (red heart emoji)."

In another post, she wrote, "Don't ask me if I SKii take my sons pictures someone needs to."

On Christmas, Kareena and Saif surprised their little ones with special gifts which were all enough to bring smiles to their faces.

Kareena took to Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek into her Christmas celebrations abroad. In one of the images, Kareena and Saif were seen sitting with their kids Taimur and Jeh, and unboxing the Christmas gifts together. Another snap showed Taimur giving a priceless reaction when his father gave him a brand new guitar on Christmas.

There's also a picture that captures Saif and Kareena seated by the Christmas tree in their pyjamas, lovingly gazing at each other."Sorry was too busy enjoying my day. love and happiness People Keep searching for Magic," Kareena captioned the post.

In September, during a press interaction, the 'Jab We Met' actor got candid about her personal and professional lives, revealing a cute anecdote involving her kids.

When asked if her son Taimur Ali Khan knows about the film festival named after her, the actress gave an interesting response.

She said, "Right now they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'Maybe one day I will do it.' But right now in his mind, it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure someday the minute I can take him away from football."

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other.

