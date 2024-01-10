'Merry Christmas': Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi bring romantic chemistry in 'Raat Akeli Thi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : From captivating posters to a gripping trailer and two melodious songs, the makers of 'Merry Christmas' starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the soul-stirring romantic love song 'Raat Akeli Thi' on Wednesday.

Katrina took to Instagram and treated fans with a song video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The soul-stirring romantic love song 'Raat Akeli Thi,' sung by Arijit Singh in his mesmerising voice, creates a perfect blend of romance and melody, with lyrics penned by Varun Grover and music composed by the maestro Pritam.

This marks the first collaboration between Pritam and Varun Grover, promising cinephiles both thrills and chills in January.

Sharing the song, she wrote, "#RaatAkeliThi whispers secrets you don't want to miss! Song out now!"

As soon as the song was unveiled, fans and followers chimed in in the comment section.

Katrina's brother-in-law, Sunny Kaushal, wrote, "Love this song."

The makers recently unveiled the film's official trailer, which received good responses from the fans.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, 'Merry Christmas' is the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor