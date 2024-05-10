Met Gala 2024: Did Alia Bhatt Pay Rs 63 Lakh for Her Spot?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt Met Gala 2024 look was breathtaking. She was trending on social media for her saree look with messy bun and minimal jewelry. If you are thinking that walking on red carpet, being a part of the grand charity fashion event is free then you are wrong. Yes, you do get invite but you have to buy the ticket for that event to get access to seat inside the museum as it is a fundraiser event.

As per the report a single ticket to the Met Gala costs USD 75,000, which is approximately Rs. 63 lakhs in Indian currency. The cost to reserve an entire table is about USD 350,000, which is nearly Rs. 2 crore 92 lakh. This revenue supports the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Also Read: - Actress Alia Bhatt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of 2024 MET Gala Prep (Watch)

While companies and fashion design houses often sponsor tables for their guests, celebrities typically purchase their individual tickets. However, every invitee must receive approval from Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, regardless of who covers the cost.