Actress Alia Bhatt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of 2024 MET Gala Prep (Watch)

Alia Bhatt, who dazzled on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready. Vouge India posted this video in collaboration with Alia. She wore a saree with messy bun and jewelry representing Indian culture designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Fans Said she was looking like a princess

This is second time for Alia Bhatt to walk the prestigious red carpet. A new video shared by Alia and Vouge takes fans behind the scenes as Alia Bhatt prepares for her appearance at the Met Gala 2023. The clip captures the process of getting her hair and makeup done, draping her Sabyasachi saree, and discussing the inspiration behind her look. In the video, Alia talks about her close bond with makeup artist Puneet B Saini, who has worked with her for nine years. She shares a lighthearted story about how her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, felt a little jealous when Puneet found the perfect birthday gift for Alia.

Anaita Shroff Adajania, Alia's stylist, explained that the saree's design reflected this year's Met Gala theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code, "The Garden of Time." The Sabyasachi saree featured embroidered flowers representing land, with its rich blue hue symbolizing sky and water. The video also showcases the various influences on Alia's final look. The team drew inspiration from old Hollywood and Parsi culture, with Alia presenting a vintage hair image she wanted to replicate for the night. Hairstylist Amit Thakur achieved the desired style, bringing her vision to life. Alia Bhatt's choice of attire at the Met Gala 2023 not only captured the event's enchanting theme but also highlighted the seamless fusion of tradition and contemporary fashion.