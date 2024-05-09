Vijay Deverakonda unveils deadly ‘#SVC59’ first-look poster on his 35th birthday

Mumbai, May 9 On the occasion of his 35th birthday on Thursday, Vijay Deverakonda and the makers of his tentatively titled upcoming film '#SVC59' dropped the first look.

Vijay took to X and shared the poster, hued in all red, depicting blood. Without revealing the face, the poster features a sword held by the actor.

The actor shared the poster with the caption: " 'The blood on my hands is not of their death... but of my own rebirth...' Ravi Kiran Kola X Vijay Deverakonda @SVC_official."

The film production company Sri Venkateswara Creations also shared the announcement on their official X handle.

The tweet read: "In blood, he'll rise, reign and Ignite the Mass Ripples all over! #SVC59 - @TheDeverakonda's Mass Incarnation. A @storytellerkola's Film #HBDTheVijayDeverakonda. Produced by #DilRaju - #Shirish @SVC_official."

Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film is produced by Dil Raju and is reported to be a high-octane drama set in rural life. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Vijay is currently busy with 'VD12' directed by Gautham Tinnanuri. It also stars Sreeleela.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor