Metallica announces new studio album along with world tour

American heavy metal band Metallica, which first came onto the scene with their 1983 album 'Kill 'Em All', has announced their new studio album and the record's accompanying world tour.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, the announcement about this new album named '72 seasons' was made by the band in a press release posted on their website. Its first single, 'Lux AEterna', has already dropped.

While some of the band's classic songs have been re-released, this is their first full-length album with new music since the 2016 release of 'Hardwired...To Self-Destruct'.

"72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are," Metallica's lead singer James Hetfield said about the name of the album, reported Fox News.

He continued, "I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is a re-enactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Along with their new album, the band also announced a tour, 'M72', to accompany the album. They will travel to 22 cities, putting on over 40 shows. '72 Seasons' is set to be released on April 14, 2023, as per Fox News.

Metallica recently had a resurgence in popularity when their 1986 song 'Master of Puppets' was featured in a season four episode of the hit Netflix show, 'Stranger Things'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor