Michael B Jordan to receive Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Washington DC [US], November 11 : 'Sinners' star Michael B Jordan will be honoured with the Icon Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Film Awards will take place on January 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Centre, while the festival will run from January 2 to January 13.

In 'Sinners', Jordan plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, to open a juke joint. But their opening night is soon derailed by an evil presence. Ryan Coogler wrote and directed the film, which also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo, as per the outlet.

"Michael B. Jordan once again proves why he's been one of the most compelling performers for the past two decades. In Sinners, his reunion with Ryan Coogler yields a bold and intricate performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack," said festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi, adding, "Michael's ability to inhabit two distinct souls with such power and nuance is nothing short of extraordinary. For this remarkable achievement, and for his impressive body of work, we are proud to honour him with the Palm Springs International Film Awards Icon Award."

Jordan is known for films such as Fruitvale Station (2013), Creed (2015) and its sequels, Black Panther (2018), Just Mercy (2019), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), among others. He will next direct and star in MGM's reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair, and will star and produce an adaptation of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, as well as I Am Legend 2 alongside Will Smith.

Jordan joins previously announced honorees Adam Sandler (Chairman's Award) and the cast of Sentimental Value (International Star Award). Previous recipients of the Icon Award were Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Lady Gaga, Paul Giamatti, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

