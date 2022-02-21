Mihika Kushwaha's latest music video 'Boond Boond' with Javed Ali, Paras Arora out now

Mumbai, Feb 21 Actress Mihika Kushwaha shares her excitement on the release of her latest music video 'Boond Boond'. It also features actor Paras Arora and the song is sung by Javed Ali.

Mihika says: "I feel so happy that people are loving the music video and complementing my performance in it. It's what an actress wants the most from her performance: people's adoration and appreciation. Also, I'm lucky that Javed sir has sung the song and I'm a big fan of him."

She also gives credit to her co-actor Paras and adds: "Paras was so supportive during the entire shoot. I hope people keep listening to our song."

The music video 'Boond Boond' is directed by Akshay K Agarwal, produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha under the Netrix Music Channel.

