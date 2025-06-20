Miley Cyrus on mom Tish Cyrus unfollowing her on Instagram, says "she doesn't know how to work her phone"

Washington DC [US], June 20 : Miley Cyrus and her mom cleared the air over what really went down when Tish seemingly unfollowed Miley in Mayshortly after Miley reunited with dad Billy Ray Cyrus amid speculation about a larger Cyrus family feud, reported E! News.

"The timing was interesting," Miley said on the June 19 episode of Sorry We're Cyrus. "If you were in the family or not in the family, it was weird timing."

Tish said "that is true," before the Hannah Montana alum explained why the timing was so notable.

"Like, I went to go see Billy Ray and you mysteriously unfollowed me Tish," Miley teased, "and then you got some backlash and then suddenly you knew how to press that follow button real quick. I'm just kidding!"

Miley shared the truth behind the unfollowing, saying, "The truth is, which is boring, is there's a bug in Meta," referring to the company that owns Instagram.

Their explanation remained in line with what the duo had previously said about the incident, too.

When she was asked about the social media activity back in May, Tishwho is also mom to Trace, 36, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25, with ex Billy Raywrote on Instagram at the time, "Have no idea how that happened but it's fixed now," reported E! News.

"I would never unfollow Miley, her and I are as close as we've always been," Tish added on X. "Period. Love you Little."

Meanwhile, Miley made sure it was known that nothing could ever come between her and Tish.

"I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," she wrote on Instagram a few days later. "She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me-simple, coincidental, and uninteresting."

While Miley later admitted that half of her family "weren't speaking to each other at one point," she shed some light into how she and her father "cleaned all that up," reported E! News.

"In that situation, I watched what happens when you don't clean things up as they're happening," she said on Monica Lewinsky's Reclaiming podcast earlier this month. "They really do stack, and then all of a sudden you go, 'Oh my god, it's been 10 years, and this is a mess that I barely even know how to start.' This is emotional hoarding."

"I just kind of bust through the pile that's stacked, and just go, 'I'm here. You're here. Let's start by having a good time together,'" Miley added. "And then as we start bringing some happiness and joy into each other's life, then we'll just be in a better place to have these conversations. 'Cause I'd rather get it balanced first," reported E! News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor