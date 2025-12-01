Miley Cyrus says touring drains her energy, and isolates her

Los Angeles, Dec 11 Hollywood actress-singer Miley Cyrus is sharing the downside of extensive touring. She shared that touring can be "pretty isolating" and draining.

The 33-year-old actress, who has previously said she grew up on tour buses with her country singer dad Billy Ray Cyrus, said that while it "felt like second nature" as a child, those feelings changed when it became her own day to day, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, "When I was little it was kinda like a playground and then later it started feeling more like a battleground. Because you see really how much it puts the physical body through, mentally, emotionally, it's one of probably for me. it's pretty isolating. You know, you're seeing thousands and thousands of people but then you're also getting on a tour bus and it's just you... so it's the fall at night, it's a really big drop. Because it's all I ever knew, it made me feel really comfortable. But when it's you and not your dad, it's something else”.

Miley also reflected on the "intense" schedule she had on her Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana as a child star, balancing her education with long days on set.

She recalled, "I was in school for four hours a day. So it's compacting what you usually get (where) a kid goes to school for seven and a half hours but you get to play, you go to lunch, you hang out with friends. They paid in that time for you to kinda mess around, and we didn't really have that time. It was pretty much like doing a 12-hour day, every day, Monday through Friday, and then on the weekends I was performing as Miley Cyrus, because I wanted to build that at the same time”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, she now finds herself being more "choosey" about the musical projects and acting roles she takes on.

Miley grew up in the spotlight, something she insisted isn't "healthy for anyone" when you "don't get to go through a natural growth cycle".

It led to periods of going off the wall after being a child artiste, which she described as the "best way to learn", figuring things out for herself.

