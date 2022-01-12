Milo Ventimiglia honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Actor Milo Ventimiglia, best known for his role in 'This Is Us', has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Milo was honoured with the star on Monday, and his star turned out to be right next to his 'This Is Us' co-star Mandy Moore's star, reported People magazine.

"I am the sum of many people who have been an important and impactful part of my life through the years," he said. "This star represents a large group of people -- it may say Milo Ventimiglia but it is actually made up of 26 years worth of names both in front of and behind the camera professionally and personally," Milo said at the ceremony.

The event was attended by 'This Is Us' actor Justin Hartley, but Moore couldn't show up to the ceremony due to work commitments.

Later, she took to Instagram and penned a special message for Milo.

"The heartiest of congrats to my tv hubby and partner-in-crime, @miloanthonyventimiglia, on his STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wish I could have been there to celebrate in person but we are in the middle of shooting Season 6 and knowing Mi and how much he loves his job, he'd definitely insist that work comes first," Moore wrote.

She added, "Congrats on this recognition and thank for being a wonderful patriarch and carrying us these last 6 years. Also the fact that our stars are right next to one another?? Come on!! #thisisus."

Moore was honoured with her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

