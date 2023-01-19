Minissha Lamba calls Sajid Khan a ‘creature’ opens up on #Metoo Movement

Minissha Lamba has been quite upfront with the Metoo Movement.Recently, during an interview when she was quizzed about the movement and Sajid Khan, she called him a ‘creature.’ Sajid was recently seen in the Bigg Boss 16 house and made an exit recently due to prior commitments.

Speaking about Sajid Khan and the MeToo movement, Minissha said, “The MeToo movement is and has been so important in changing the conversation around the world about women. It was just a revolution that was on the brink that was waiting to happen. It just needed that one boiling point, that one catastrophe to change the world and that is what revolutions are all about. Regarding the creature (Sajid Khan) you are talking about, the less about the person the better.” Sajid Khan took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 recently. In his farewell speech, Sajid joined his hands and said with teary eyes, “Jo jo mere kisi se bhi jhagde ho, haath jodke mafi mangta hu. Lekin aap logo ka bahut support raha (I fold my hands to apologise to all those I fought with. But you people supported me a lot).” He took a voluntary exit to shoot for his upcoming film, 100 percent, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.