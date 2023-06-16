Minissha Lamba shares her love for rom-com genre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : After a long hiatus, actor Minissha Lamba is back on screens with rom-com 'Badtameez Dil'.

The show revolves around two polar opposite individuals in love and their journey of figuring life together. It gives us a peek into the complexities of human relationships and love, with lots of twists and turns. Featuring Riddhi Dogra and Barun Sobti in significant roles, the series stars Minissha, essaying the role of Ridhi's ebullient sister, Hailey.

Sharing details about her character and love for rom-com genre, Minissha said, "My look (in the show) is what I relate to. Smart attire is fashionable, but it is not runway fashion. Hailey's clothing is an adornment, they don't define her...Working in any comedy and sub-genre is always going to be a good experience."

Created by Ektaa R Kapoor and produced by Tanveer Bookwala, Badtameez Dil is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV. The show also stars Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra.

