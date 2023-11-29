Minister 'insults' Mumbai City at Ranbir Kapoor's Animal event

The Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad was attended by the film's team and also some special guests. Apart from actor Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, politician and Minister of Labour and Employment, Telangana, Malla Reddy was also present. He asserted that the Telugu people will rule the entire Hollywood and Bollywood within the next five years. He also said Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor would also shift to Hyderabad soon. "Mumbai has become old, Bengaluru is a traffic jam, only Hyderabad city rules in India," he said.

"(Director SS) Rajamouli, Dil Raju (producer) are smart people, now (director) Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) has also come, our Hyderabad is the top most. Telugu people are smart, our heroine Rashmika (Mandanna) is so smart, the movie Pushpa created a sensation. Ashwamedha Yaagam was conducted here, Malla Reddy University, your film Animal will earn Rs 500 crore," the BRS leader said. The Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad was also attended by SS Rajamouli and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal focuses on the strained father-son relationship in the backdrop of the underworld. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It was only a few days ago, the trailer of the film was released which received positive reviews. The three-minute-32-second trailer displayed a son's complex relationship with his father. Ranbir Kapoor's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.