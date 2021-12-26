'Minor incident, keeps happening,' says Salim Khan about Salman snake bite

Mumbai, Dec 26 In a major scare on the eve of his birthday, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan was bitten by a snake in his bedroom at the family's sprawling farmhouse in Raigad, around 45 km from the outskirts of Mumbai.

The incident happened in Khan's bedroom after he arrived from a shooting assignment early on Sunday morning, said the actor's 86-year-old father, the legendary Bollywood storyteller Salim Khan.

"He was right inside the room and suddenly felt some pain in his hand. It was a snake which may have entered the house from some gaps," Salim Khan told from the family's green nest, Arpita Farms, far away from their Bandra home.

Immediately, his worried family and panicky security detail checked out the wound, which appeared to be a snake bite, and rushed him in a motorcade to a private hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.

After the initial examination, the medicos and emergency staff concluded it was a non-venomous snake and gave Salman some first-aid and medicines.

"As a precaution in all such cases, they kept him under observation for about three hours and then discharged him. Salman is now back at the farmhouse and he is absolutely normal and cheerful," a relieved Salim Khan assured .

About the snake, he said jokingly: "We have no issues. Salman is safe and we allowed the poor creature to go away on his path.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor