Mira Rajput Kapoor speaks about business aspirations of daughter Misha Kapoor

Mumbai, Jan 11 Social media personality Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is also the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared excerpts of her chat with her 9 year old daughter Misha Kapoor.

On Sunday, Mira took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a long note, in which she spoke about the recent conversation with her daughter.

She wrote, “A chat with my 9 year old My daughter asked me at dinner last night while my Dad and I were discussing how work is going, ‘Can I also be a part of this conversation’. I said, ‘Ofcourse’. She remarked, ‘But I'm not a businesswoman’. I said, ‘Yes you are. You have your own bakery. You did a pop-up’. So she said ‘But that was just once’. I asked her ‘Did you make money? Did you enjoy what you did? Did you follow your passion?’ So she smiled and said, ‘Yes’. So I told her, ‘Then you can do it again. You're already a businesswoman’. Our girls don't need to be encouraged to have dreams. They already do”.

She further mentioned, “They just need us to help them through self-doubt. Their thoughts are far more crystallised than ours were at that age. Involve your kids in your conversations. Show them what you're doing. Explain why you're busy, why you're tired, why you're still excited and ready to go back. Of course there's more to a business than just those three things, but for her it simplified the dream while adding responsibility. They're watching us follow our dreams so let's show them how to be fearless”.

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Their daughter, Misha Kapoor, was born on August 26, 2016. The couple later welcomed a son, Zain Kapoor, in 2018.

