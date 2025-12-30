Mira Rajput shares a picture of 'her world' featuring Shahid Kapoor & their two babies

Mumbai, Dec 30 Entrepreneur Mira Rajput has taken to her social media account to share a beautiful candid picture of her ‘world’. The picture features her star husband, Shahid Kapoor, along with their two adorable kids, Misha and Zain.

The picture shows Shahid engrossed in showing the beautiful scenic view to both his children, as they stand right on the banks of a river.

Both Misha and Zain are seen carefully looking at their father and listening to him with much attention. Mira and Shahid’s children – their firstborn daughter Misha and son, Zain – were born in August 2016 and September 2018, respectively.

Talking about Mira and Shahid's relationship, the couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

A few days ago, Mira had taken a trip down memory lane and reminisced about her daughter Misha’s first trip ever to her Nani’s house. Expressing what ‘Nani house’ means to her kids, Misha and Zain, the mother of two had taken to her social media account to share a picture of herself with her father.

She wrote, “Misha’s first trip. The thing about Nani’s house is that you’re still the child of the house even though you have your own. Parents, Pampering & Parathas.”

The entrepreneur often is seen sharing fun glimpses and moments of her life, featuring her children.

In November, an excited Mira had taken to her social media account to share how her 8-year-old girl, Misha, had set up her own baking stall and also revealed that in no time all her cookies and muffins were sold out. The proud mama had taken to her social media account, lauding her little girl, and also shared a few videos of the delicacies.

She wrote, “So proud of my baby today! Mish Mash Bakery: Youngest founder in the fam.” In another video shared by Mira, we have a glimpse of pictures of the lip-smacking cookies – Oats n Raisins and Deep Dish Choco Chip – costing Rs 200 each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor