Mira shares picture with "Chachi 420" Ishaan Khatter from daughter Misha's bling themed 8th birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : Mira Kapoor shared a picture with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter from her daughter Misha's 8th birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram story on Monday, Mira treated fans to a Bling-themed birthday party.

One of the pictures features Mira and Ishaan posing in style with some bling and glitter on their faces.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "With chachi 420."

Shahid and Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha turned 8 years old on Monday. To mark this special occasion, Mira shared a special post.

In a post on Instagram, on Monday, Mira dropped playful photos of Misha.

In one of the pictures, Mira can be seen hugging her daughter.

Along with the post, she penned a cute message, which said, "I will spend my whole life loving you. Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulijha Jiya,' where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon.

Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Deva'. Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

'Deva' is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

On the other hand, Mira has established herself as a fashion diva over the years. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media especially for her immaculate fashion sense as she often flaunts some exquisite outfits.

Recently, she turned heads as the showstopper for Jade by Monica and Karishma's latest bridal collection, 'A Bride's Reverie.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor