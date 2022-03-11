Miranda Lambert announces new album 'Palomino'

Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert is soon going to treat her fans with new music. The country music star recently announced her new album titled 'Palomino'.

The singer's upcoming album is set to release on April 29 this year. Lambert took to her Instagram account to share the update with her fans and followers.

She wrote, "New Album 'Palomino' out April 29. This record takes you on a journey through songs. I hope y'all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories. "Strange" is out now. Listen & preorder / presave / preadd at the link in my bio."

The 38-year-old singer paired the announcement with the release of the new track 'Strange', as well as an accompanying video.

Talking about the new song 'Strange', she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that it was written with Hemby and Dick at her farm in 2020, reported People magazine.

"We were talking about all the strangeness going on in the world at the time," she said.

She added, "So we kind of wrote it towards addressing some heavy things, but mostly we want people to take away from this song to be lighter on their feet and take a breath and play a song and do a dance and maybe fly somewhere fun, just kind of escape from a reality that isn't too good."

The 15-track album includes a cover of Mick Jagger's 'Wandering Spirit', as well as a collaboration with the B-52s called 'Music City Queen'. The lyrical content will explore "the world and the people in it, seeking beauty and adventure all around".

"The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career," the singer said in a statement, reported People magazine.

"Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time, let's go out to the country and see what happens. The first one we wrote was 'Tourist' and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn't travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y'all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories," she added.

The Grammy-winning singer released the collaborative album 'The Marfa Tapes' last year with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, but 'Palomino' is her first solo album since 'Wildcard', which had released in 2019.

Apart from a new album, the singer will be also be touring. Lambert's The Bandwagon Tour, a co-headlining run with Little Big Town, will kick off in May.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor