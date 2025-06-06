Mirzapur Season 4 Coming Soon? Shweta Tripathi aka Golu Drops Major Update

Crime Thriller Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi received lost of love from audience and was one of the much discussed series. After successful launch of first 3 seasons fans are dying to get update on the 4th season of the series and we have big update for you on the same. Shweta Tripathi who plays Golu revealed that the work on season 4 is in works.

The third season of Mirzapur, was released on the OTT platform on July 5, 2024, just a day before Shweta Tripathi's birthday. In a conversation with NDTV, the actress who plays Gajgamini aka Golu told that fans will get to know about the next part of this crime drama series very soon. Shweta Tripathi told about Mirzapur 4 that 'Work is going on on it very vigorously. I myself cannot wait to go to that set. Mirzapur has been one of the favorite sets for me too. I like the character of Golu very much and when people call me Golu Didi, my happiness knows no bounds.'

Completing her point, the actress further said, the last season of the series was released around my birthday and hopefully this time too some good news will be shared with all of you on the occasion of my birthday. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi have played the lead roles in Mirzapur. Shweta was seen in the strong character of Golu. Her work in season 3 was well appreciated.