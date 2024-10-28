'Mirzapur The Film' announced, Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen bhaiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Get ready to have a theatrical experience of the 'Mirzapur' world.

A few months after the release of the third season of crime thriller 'Mirzapur' web series, the makers on Monday announced Mirzapur: The Film.

Taking to social media on Monday, Prime Video India shared a video featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu.

"Diwali pe sabko mithai milti hai, lekin yeh lo, Mirzapur ki asli barfi (Everyone gets sweets on Diwali but here is the real dessert of Mirzapur)," the makers captioned the post.

As per Variety, the theatrical venture will feature the return of the show's principal cast, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. Abhishek Banerjee is also confirmed to reprise his role as the Compounder.

Following the theatrical window, the film will stream on Prime Video across 240 territories after an eight-week exclusivity period.

About the film, Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video India said, "With its nuanced characters, unforgettable dialogues, and riveting storyline, 'Mirzapur' has established itself as one of the most-loved franchises among audiences of today's era. We take pride in crafting tailored content that reflects the diverse tastes of our viewers and are committed to backing local stories that resonate deeply and engage on a personal level, allowing them to connect with narratives that are both authentic and immersive."

Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, who are producing the film, see it as an opportunity to expand the series' scope. "It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential 'Mirzapur' experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters - from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few. We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of 'Mirzapur' like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again, and look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase," the producers said in a joint statement.

Gurmmeet Singh will direct the film.

