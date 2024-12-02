Mismatched Season 3 Trailer: Prajakta Koli & Rohit Saraf Starrer Web Series First Trailer Drops Tomorrow

Sequel of One of the most awaited web series of the year Mismatched Season 3 featuring Prajakta Koli & Rohit Saraf will drop tomorrow. Mismatched explores themes of love, ambition, and the clash between modern aspirations and traditional expectations. The series also delves into social issues such as sexism and ableism through its diverse cast of characters, each bringing their own stories to the forefront.

The first two seasons of the series got a lot of love from the audience, and the end episode of season two left the audience wondering what happened to Dimple and Rishi. Will their Loveship sustain all the obstacles that come in the way? Well, we will know this once the series is out on December 13.

Plot

The story centers on Dimple, an ambitious young woman aiming to become an app developer, and Rishi, a traditional romantic who believes in arranged marriages. Their paths cross when Rishi, encouraged by his grandparents' long-lasting marriage, enrolls in a summer computer class where Dimple is also a participant. Initially unaware of each other's backgrounds and the matchmaking efforts of their families, they navigate their relationship through a series of comedic and heartfelt encounters. As they move from being awkward acquaintances to friends, deeper romantic feelings develop between them.