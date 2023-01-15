Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel has been crowned as the Miss Universe 2022. R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, is a model, fashion designer, and sewing instructor. She's also the first Filipino American to win Miss USA.

Miss USA has been crowned Miss Universe for the first time in 11 years.The Dominican Republic came in third place, while Venezuela came in second. Last year's Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu arrived on stage to crown the 71st Miss Universe winner. Miss Universe in a grand event held on Sunday morning. India's Divita Rai made it to the top 16 but she couldn't go further.