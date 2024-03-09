Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with Humanitarian Award at 71st beauty pageant, Priyanka Chopra gives her a shoutout

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani has been honoured with 'Humanitarian Award' at the 71st Miss World finale on Saturday.

She was felicitated with the award for her philanthropy work.

In her acceptance speech, Nita Ambani gave a shout-out to all the women out there.

She said, "Thank you for this honour. This honour is not just personal achievement but a testament to the power of compassion and service that binds us all together. Throughout my journey I have been guided by the timeless Indian principles of Satyam, Shivam and Sundaram....At Reliance Foundation, we are making a dedicated effort to empower every Indian especially women and young girls with education, health care, sports livelihood and promotion of arts and culture. I accept this award with gratitude and humility.

"Congratulations to all young women present here. You all represent hopes, dreams and aspirations for a better tomorrow....I firmly believe that women play the most important role in making the world a better place. This century belongs to women...for what women cannot do cannot be done," she added.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, lauded Nita Ambani's work via a special pre-recorded video message, that was played on screen at the event.

India has hosted Miss World this time. Last India hosted the 46th edition of the Miss World pageant event in 1996, wherein Irene Skliva of Greece won the title.

