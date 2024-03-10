"Miss World was something I was working on for so long": Krystyna Pyszkova after winning the title

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic has won the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant. Expressing her gratitude after winning the title, Krystyna said on Saturday that she had been working for so long on this.

"I can't be happier as I am standing here to share my emotions. I am super excited. Miss World was something I was working on for so long," she said while talking to the media.

"My purpose project is a lifelong mission and something I have been working on for years, and I know with the Miss World platform, I will be able to bring awareness to it. I will be able to help as many children as possible," she added.

Krystyna Pyszkova was crowned by Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland in a grand ceremony attended by the who's who of showbiz, from Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani to Bigg Boss 17's winner Munawar Faruqui and actress Rubina Dilaik.

Krystyna competed against contestants from over 110 countries, with Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon being crowned the first runner-up.

The Miss World 2024 is a Law student at Charles University in Prague and also volunteers for the Sonta Foundation in Tanzania, teaching English to underprivileged children.

She has a special interest in music and has reportedly spent nine years in an Art academy.

"Her proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania where she also volunteered. She enjoys playing the transverse flute and the violin, and has a passion for music and art having spent nine years in an art academy," read Pyszkova's profile on the website.

The official Instagram handle of Miss World announced the winner with a photo of Krystyna owning the big moment of celebration. The photo has been uploaded with the caption, "Miss World Czech Republic, @krystyna_pyszko is the 71st Miss World !! @yasminazaytoun from Lebanon is the 1st Runner-up. Congratulations and welcome to the Miss World family, Krystyna!"

The 71st Miss World pageant was organised at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

Part of the 12-judge panel for the finale were film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, news personality Rajat Sharma, social worker Amruta Fadnavis, Vineet Jain, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited, Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Jamil Saidi, Strategic Partner & Host - Miss World India, and three former Miss Worlds, including India's Manushi Chhillar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the event along with Former Miss World Megan Young. Shaan, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar gave electric performances at the event.

