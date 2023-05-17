"Miss you everyday": Ananya Panday remembers grandmother on her birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Actor Ananya Panday remembered her grandmother on her birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a throwback video on her story with her granny which she captioned, "Miss you everyday."

Ananya Panday's father and actor Chunky Panday also remembered his mother on her birth anniversary.

Chunkey took to Instagram and shared a string of snaps remembering his mother.

In one of the pictures, he was seen doing rituals of the birth anniversary, which she captioned, "Miss you MOM on your Birth Anniversary."

In another story, he reshared his wife's story where Chunky can be seen with his mother and wife. She wrote, "Love and always love!!! Miss you on birth anniversary!!! Strongest woman I know."

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

'Dream Girl 2' will hit the theatres on August 25.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.

Meanwhile, Chunky was last seen in 'Liger', where Ananya Panday was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Chunky has also worked in series like 'Pop Kaun?' and 'Baked Season 3: The Bad Trip.'

